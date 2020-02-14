Friday’s Headlines

Sustainable transportation like walking, biking and taking transit is likely to overtake private car trips in the world’s largest cities within the next decade, according to a Mobility Futures study. ( Reuters )

After more hearings on autonomous vehicles this week, Congress remains at an impasse over how to regulate them. ( The Verge )

Sure, humans are crappy drivers, but computers aren’t infallible, either. ( Jalopnik )

A judge sided with Los Angeles in the city’s fight to get Uber to turn over data on e-scooter and e-bike riders’ trips. For now, people can still rent the Jump devices, but if the company doesn’t release the data, its permit could be suspended after March 15. ( L.A. Times )

The Uber app has a new feature allowing users to see train schedules. ( Smart Cities Dive )

Baltimore area leaders are pushing the state to boost transit spending by $500 million a year — measures Gov. Larry Hogan opposes. ( Maryland Matters )

Student ridership on Sacramento light rail and buses more than doubled in January over the previous year after the city started letting students ride for free. ( Bee )

New research suggests that cyclists are safer when they share a lane with buses only, like Portland’s “rose lanes,” rather than sharing a lane with general traffic. Still, Portland bike advocates view the rose lanes as a temporary solution until protected bike lanes are built. ( Bike Portland )

King County Metro is restarting bus service to a Seattle ferry terminal. ( KOMO )

The head of Louisville’s transit agency has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. ( Courier-Journal )

A driver in Cedartown, Georgia hit a man on a bike. Instead of calling 911, he called his friend the state representative, who called the police chief at home. It took them an hour to notice the cyclist dying in a ditch. ( AJC )

The U.K. is moving ahead with high-speed rail connecting London with cities in northern England ( BBC ). Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a billion pounds for safe walking and biking routes — not the 350 million he initially said in a “car crash of an announcement” — but bike advocates say that’s not nearly enough ( Guardian ).