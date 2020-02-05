Wednesday’s Headlines

Register now before we sell out! Act against climate change and create universal mobility at the 2020 National Shared Mobility Summit , March 17-19 in Chicago. Meet leaders from the public and private sectors and learn the latest policies and practices. Form partnerships and make new modes work for communities of all sizes.

Before they’re street-ready, self-driving cars have to figure out how to navigate snow and ice. ( Wired )

Let’s hope they do. Almost 30 percent of Americans don’t wear a seatbelt in the back of rideshare vehicles, compared to 90 percent in their own cars, possibly contributing to an uptick in traffic deaths. ( The Zebra )

Yes, Washington, D.C. is waging a war on cars — and that’s a good thing. ( Washington Post )

Vision Zero roundup: MinnPost wonders whether Minneapolis can ever achieve zero traffic deaths. Montgomery County, Maryland, is spending $300 million, but WAMU points out that 2020 is off to a deadly start. San Diego is asking drivers to promise to ignore phones and other distractions, which doesn’t cost anything but is also literally the least they can do ( Union-Tribune ).

Chicago’s four-month e-scooter pilot resulted in over 400,000 rides and saved 116 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, but also revealed racial disparities and safety concerns. ( Smart Cities Dive )

Bike and scooter use rose 58 percent during a pop-up bike lane experiment on 10th Street in Atlanta. ( Curbed )

Light rail doesn’t reduce congestion — but it keeps traffic from getting worse, City Lab’s Laura Bliss told Seattle radio station KIRO .

The massive Hazelwood Green development in Pittsburgh includes the city’s first Complete Street. ( NEXT Pittsburgh )

Walking is probably the best way to get to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade today. ( KSHB )

Strict ride-hailing regulations in Vancouver — which recently became the last major North American city to let in Uber and Lyft — could serve as an example for other cities. ( Wired )