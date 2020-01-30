Talking Headways Podcast: Cooperating Academic and Urban Institutions
This week, we’re joined Ben Levine, executive director of the Metrolab Network, who talks about the partnerships that Metrolab forges between cities and academic institutions. We also talk about data collection and usage, as well as the Civic Innovation Challenge.