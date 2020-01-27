Monday’s Headlines

Amtrak’s plans to roll out new high-speed trains on its Acela line between Boston and Washington, D.C. in 2021 are likely to be delayed, according to the railroad’s inspector general. ( Washington Post )

Toyota is rebranding itself as a “mobility” company and building an EPCOT-like “smart city” on the site of a soon-to-be-shuttered auto manufacturing plant. ( City Lab )

In a Smart Cities Dive interview, Bird’s director of sustainability said that a third to a half of e-scooter trips are replacing car trips, the company is building more and more durable vehicles to cut down on life-cycle emissions, and it’s pushing cities to build safer infrastructure. But in Washington, D.C., e-scooter and dockless bike rides appear to be replacing rides on publicly owned Capital Bikeshare ( WTOP ).

New York City’s 14th Street busway project demonstrates the benefits of bus-only lanes: Faster bus rides lead to more riders and fewer cars, which benefits everyone — even people who still choose to drive. ( Curbed )

After the failure of Atlanta suburb Gwinnett County’s transit plan at the ballot box last year, a committee has retooled it to include better bus service that reaches more residents earlier on in the plan’s 30-year timeframe. Now it’s up to county commissioners to decide whether to put the plan on the ballot. (AJC)

The $4 billion lost in the recent Washington state car tab referendum should be replaced with an “air quality surcharge” based on a vehicle’s estimated lifetime pollution, a Seattle Times columnist argues.

The Federal Transit Administration gave Portland’s TriMet an $87-million grant to improve bus service in the Southeast Division corridor, one of its most popular routes. ( KPTV )

Uber is mapping Washington, D.C. streets in advance of deploying self-driving vehicles there later this year. ( Tech Crunch )

A hospital system that had pulled funding for San Antonio’s bike-share, endangering the system, will now fund it through April. ( Rivard Report )

The Denver Post credited Streetsblog Denver’s RTD in Crisis series in a story about big changes coming to the transit agency, which is cutting routes and losing riders in the face of a driver shortage.

Delays in state and federal reimbursements forced the transit agency in Wilmington, North Carolina to ask for a $700,000 loan from the city to keep operating. ( WECT )