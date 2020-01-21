Tuesday’s Headlines

In the 1980s, light rail was supposed to be a less expensive, more reliable alternative to heavy rail that also lacked the stigma associated with buses. Success was mixed: They helped revitalize downtowns and walkable, transit-oriented neighborhoods, but ultimately the haphazard networks built with little help from the feds failed to get many people out of their cars. ( City Lab )

Last year was the year that electric buses went mainstream, with transit agencies in 45 states either using them or planning to, and school districts starting to modernize their fleets. ( U.S. PIRG )

Uber has done little to address discrimination against riders of color, and recent changes to the app in California could even make the problem worse. ( San Francisco Chronicle )

The opening of Houston’s first bus rapid transit line has been pushed back again, this time to July ( Chronicle ). Meanwhile, the chief executive in Montgomery County, Maryland, has dropped plans to fund a tunnel underneath downtown Bethesda, which will at least delay the opening of the Purple Line ( Washington Post ). And safety issues raised by the D.C. Metro’s inspector general could delay Silver Line construction ( WTOP ).

Minneapolis will spend 18 months and $60 million repairing the 90-year-old 10th Avenue Bridge. The project includes replacing two car lanes with a two-way bike path and sidewalks. ( Star Tribune )

Bikes and cars are expected to share the road in Colorado — an arrangement that makes many cyclists uncomfortable knowing they can be blamed for collisions. A new bill would give cyclists the right of way in bike lanes, fining or jailing drivers who fail to yield. ( Denver Post )

Nashville Mayor John Cooper committed to Vision Zero as the local cycling community mourned the deadliest year in city history last weekend. ( Fox 17 )

Philadelphia hasn’t followed through on its ambitious Vision Zero plan. ( Philly Mag )

Lyft is fighting a Georgia plan to require “online marketplaces” that facilitate transactions between individuals, such as ride-share apps and eBay, to collect sales taxes. ( CBS 46 )