Talking Headways Podcast: An Operating System for the Public Right of Way

This week, we talk to Hugh Martin of Lacuna about open source ways to operate city streets in the future.

As more and more transportation operators look for space on city streets and perhaps in the air, government needs a way to distribute access fairly based on public priorities and policy. Martin talks about why he’s so passionate about this future for cities and gives us some food for thought on the current state of the relationship between cities and transportation companies.

