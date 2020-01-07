Tuesday’s Headlines
The Transportation Research Board’s 99th Annual Meeting will be held in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 12-16, 2020. Click here for more information.
- Cities like New York, Chicago and San Diego have already red bus-only lanes to distinguish them from car lanes with special permission from the Federal Highway Administration, but now the feds have cleared all communities to make like the town in “High Plains Drifter.” Sorry, all the better jokes were taken. (Washington Post)
- A Los Angeles activist who fought to integrate public schools was killed by a driver who mistakenly hit the gas pedal while trying to park. (L.A. Times)
- Uber lost $300 million on its new scooter/micromobility ventures, and ridership is down 70 percent, according to The Information‘s (subscription required) profile of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
- Hotels can help themselves, help the environment and help promote cycling by providing bike rentals. (Forbes)
- Of course, a guy who works for “an innovator in parking technology” thinks “smart” parking and not less parking is the answer to urban gridlock. (Smart Cities Dive)
- One more time, for the people in the back: Car crashes are not “accidents.” (LAist)
- As he started his second term, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney promised 40 miles of protected bike lanes, redesigned bus routes, street sweeping in every neighborhood and a “resilience officer” to identify threats from global warming. (Inquirer)
- The westside portion of Atlanta’s vaunted Beltline Trail, which runs through historically underserved neighborhoods, is lagging behind its counterpart on the more affluent eastside. (Curbed)
- Cincinnati officials hope to be able to draw down more federal funds now that its embattled streetcar is officially under city control. (WCPO)
- San Antonio’s nonprofit bikeshare could shut down after losing a key sponsor. (Rivard Report)
- The Twin Cities are not currently considering following Kansas City’s lead by making transit free. (Star Tribune)
- A Florida bill would require schools to provide transportation for students who can’t safely walk to school (Florida Today). Sounds expensive — wouldn’t it be cheaper in the long run to just build sidewalks?
- Missoula officials are lobbying to restore an Amtrak route from Chicago through southern Montana to Spokane, 40 years after it stopped running. (Current)
- Louisville’s first bus rapid transit line starts running this month. (Courier Journal)
- Twitter had a field day with actress Gabrielle Union’s report that her Uber driver came inside to, um, drop some kids off at the pool. (HuffPost)