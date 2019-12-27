Friday’s Headlines
Sponsored post: The Transportation Research Board’s 99th Annual Meeting will be held in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 12-16, 2020. Click here for more information.
Blake Aued is on vacation, so we’re all pitching in for today’s headlines:
- Is it possible that Americans are driving fewer miles and cutting down on unnecessary car trips? (WSJ)
- Alphabet’s Sidewalks Labs is pledging not to sell personal data for its Toronto waterfront project after a backlash from the public over privacy concerns. (Axios)
- Memo to elementary school kids: Don’t stage a “green” Christmas pageant in oil country — unless you want your parents to freak the f out. (CBC)
- Car-loving New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill that passed with about 95 percent of the legislature’s support that would have legalized delivery workers’ bikes, keeping the lowest-paid, hardest-working employees in the state subject to police crackdowns. And for what? He wants a helmet law (Streetsblog NYC). On the plus side, Cuomo is dreaming of high-speed rail. (Ithaca Journal)
- In case you missed it, the L.A. Times looked at cost over-runs on subway construction in the City of Angels. Will the 2028 Olympic bid be drowned in red ink?
- Even ski areas can have carpool lanes. (KUTV)
- More car-free streets coming to cities? Well, we can dream, can’t we? (Professional Builder)