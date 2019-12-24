Tuesday’s Headlines

- Transit shouldn’t just be free — transportation should be a guaranteed human right for all Americans. (Curbed)
- In a settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Uber has set up a $4.4-million fund to compensate employees who were sexually harassed. (Forbes)
- Three new studies address affordable housing near transit: One says land around Boston transit could support up to 250,000 new housing units (Curbed). The University of Texas studied the effect of transit on Dallas property values. And a third urges collaboration to preserve affordable housing along Maryland’s Purple Line (MZ Strategies).
- In an effort to restore some of the funding lost when Washington State voters approved I-976, Sound Transit is asking the state legislature to change the way the state calculates vehicles’ values to determine car-tab fees. (Daily Herald)
- Drivers owe Washington, D.C. $836 million in unpaid parking tickets (NBC Washington). That could pay for a lot of bike lanes.
- Denver’s Regional Transportation District recently announced specific routes it plans to plans to eliminate or cut back as a result of a bus and train operator shortage. (KDVR)
- Arkansas residents are happiest with bike trails among their transportation options, according to a new poll. Those surveyed also said traffic is a problem, and they want better transit. (Democrat-Gazette)
- Red Bike is in talks to bring moped-style seated e-scooters to Cincinnati. (WCPO)
- Israel recently announced a transportation plan with the goal of reducing dependence on privately owned cars and increasing the share of people who use transit from 10% to 40%. The plan also encourages the use of micromobility options like e-bikes and scooters as a “last mile” solution. (Jerusalem Post)
- Swedish architects have designed a prototype bus shelter with rotating pods that shield waiting riders from cold winds. Ah, those Swedes. (Curbed)