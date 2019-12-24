Tuesday’s Headlines

Transit shouldn’t just be free — transportation should be a guaranteed human right for all Americans. (

In a settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Uber has set up a $4.4-million fund to compensate employees who were sexually harassed. (

Three new studies address affordable housing near transit: One says land around Boston transit could support up to 250,000 new housing units (

Curbed

). The

University of Texas

studied the effect of transit on Dallas property values. And a third urges collaboration to preserve affordable housing along Maryland’s Purple Line (

MZ Strategies

).