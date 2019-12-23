Monday’s Headlines

- Lots of cities have cameras to catch speeders now, and the Wall Street Journal catalogs which are serious about cracking down and which let dangerous drivers off the hook.
- Ride-hailing apps are keeping us from driving drunk — but studies show they’re also encouraging us to drink more, urban planner Richard Florida writes in City Lab.
- San Francisco is trading hundreds of on-street parking spaces for bus-only lanes, bike lanes, drop-off zones and wider sidewalks, most recently on San Bruno Avenue, but is getting pushback from businesses (Chronicle). Pedestrian deaths there rose from 13 last year to 18 in 2019 (KCBS).
- Likewise, Denver is eliminating parking on 17th Street to make way for a bus-only lane and protected bike lane. (The Denver Channel)
- Traffic deaths are also up in Portland, where drivers killed 48 people this year — the most since 1997. (KATU)
- On the other hand, traffic deaths in Washington, D.C. are down from 36 in 2018 to 25 this year. Still, many residents feel like nothing has changed. (WAMU)
- Even though the technology is unproven at best, the private sector is pushing hard for a nearly $30 billion high-speed hyperloop from Chicago to Cleveland to Pittsburgh, with a new study claiming the it would create a $125 billion economic impact and 900,000 new jobs (Plain Dealer).
- Negotiations to extend a sales tax that funds metro Atlanta transit are exposing fault lines between urban communities that have long funded transit and want to ensure they continue to get their share, and suburban newcomers that now want a piece of the pie, too. (AJC)
- Express bus service is now available between Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley. (WVIR)
- Dallas doesn’t really care if people in wheelchairs are blocked from using the sidewalk. (D Magazine)
- A new Miami bus-only lane offers free express service between downtown and Dolphin Mall. (WSVN)
- The New York Post profiles “superhero” Craig Sachs, who uses his video camera to capture bad driving and shames the culprits on Twitter.