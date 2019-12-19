Thursday’s Headlines

It doesn’t have anything to do with transportation, but it’s historic enough to be worth mentioning: The House of Representatives voted last night to impeach President Trump (CNN), which is a pretty rare thing. Now, on to more topical headlines …

The New York Times has more on the Transportation and Climate Initiative, a potential agreement among 12 Eastern states and Washington, D.C. on a cap-and-trade plan to curb vehicular emissions.

Uber’s dockless e-bike and e-scooter rental business is a small segment, but growing fast. ( Tech Crunch )

New Jersey transit had the most breakdowns of any system in the country last year, followed by Denver, Boston, Long Island and Philadelphia. ( NJ.com )

Atlanta doesn’t have enough money to build everything on its $27-billion transit wish list, but the list could attract state funding even though the governor and legislature are conservative. ( Saporta Report )

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports widening I-5 through Portland, but also wants to toll the freeway to prevent congestion and possibly cover it, allowing buildings on top. ( OPB )

Voters in Washington’s Pierce County don’t want to pay for bus rapid transit in Tacoma — another consequence of the recent referendum limiting the state’s car tab fees. ( News Tribune )

Phoenix added 12 miles of bike lanes this year and is upgrading its bike infrastructure with green paint, signage, markings, parking protection and other barriers. ( North Phoenix News )

Tampa is installing protected bike lanes on several streets. ( Florida Politics )

Thousands of people are using the new bike path on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge over the San Francisco Bay. ( Marin Voice )

The Charleston Post and Courier ’s editorial board sees a proposed 26-mile bus rapid transit line as an opportunity to redevelop blighted areas.

Regional expansion could save Charlottesville transit, which has lost 700,000 riders in five years and is in danger of a death spiral. ( Greater Greater Washington )

With 54 through Nov. 25, San Antonio traffic deaths topped last year, rising for the second year in a row, despite the city’s Vision Zero pledge. ( KSAT )