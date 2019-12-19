Thursday’s Headlines
It doesn’t have anything to do with transportation, but it’s historic enough to be worth mentioning: The House of Representatives voted last night to impeach President Trump (CNN), which is a pretty rare thing. Now, on to more topical headlines …
- The New York Times has more on the Transportation and Climate Initiative, a potential agreement among 12 Eastern states and Washington, D.C. on a cap-and-trade plan to curb vehicular emissions.
- Uber’s dockless e-bike and e-scooter rental business is a small segment, but growing fast. (Tech Crunch)
- New Jersey transit had the most breakdowns of any system in the country last year, followed by Denver, Boston, Long Island and Philadelphia. (NJ.com)
- Atlanta doesn’t have enough money to build everything on its $27-billion transit wish list, but the list could attract state funding even though the governor and legislature are conservative. (Saporta Report)
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports widening I-5 through Portland, but also wants to toll the freeway to prevent congestion and possibly cover it, allowing buildings on top. (OPB)
- Voters in Washington’s Pierce County don’t want to pay for bus rapid transit in Tacoma — another consequence of the recent referendum limiting the state’s car tab fees. (News Tribune)
- Phoenix added 12 miles of bike lanes this year and is upgrading its bike infrastructure with green paint, signage, markings, parking protection and other barriers. (North Phoenix News)
- Tampa is installing protected bike lanes on several streets. (Florida Politics)
- Thousands of people are using the new bike path on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge over the San Francisco Bay. (Marin Voice)
- The Charleston Post and Courier’s editorial board sees a proposed 26-mile bus rapid transit line as an opportunity to redevelop blighted areas.
- Regional expansion could save Charlottesville transit, which has lost 700,000 riders in five years and is in danger of a death spiral. (Greater Greater Washington)
- With 54 through Nov. 25, San Antonio traffic deaths topped last year, rising for the second year in a row, despite the city’s Vision Zero pledge. (KSAT)
- Protected bike lanes are overwhelmingly popular in Vancouver, even among drivers. (Daily Hive)