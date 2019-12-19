Talking Headways Podcast: Train Daddy Loves You Very Much

This week, we’re joined by Ben Kabak of Second Avenue Sagas, a seminal transit site in New York City. Kabak discusses local issues, including who controls the MTA, why subway rides are getting faster, why he started writing about transit in the city, and the L train un-shutdown, which has been widely covered by our Streetsblog NYC team. We also chat about the 14th Street busway, bad airport transit, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fascination with ferries.