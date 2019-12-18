Wednesday’s Headlines

Analysts predict that 130 million e-bikes will be sold over the next three years, far outpacing other types of electric vehicles. ( The Verge )

Federal border patrol agents are staking out Greyhound bus stations nationwide, and the city of Spokane, Washington is fighting back. (The Intercept)

Some Massachusetts lawmakers are seeking to stop Gov. Charlie Baker from entering into an interstate compact to raise gas taxes, reduce carbon emissions and move toward renewable energy for transportation ( Boston Herald ). The Herald also reports that New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is pulling out of the Transportation and Climate Initiative, calling it a burden on drivers.

Seattle’s Sound Transit has received a $790 million federal grant and a $629 million loan to build the Federal Way light rail extension. ( Kent Reporter )

An alternative to the gas tax passed the New Jersey assembly, and the state is spending $500 million in gas tax revenue on new buses and trains — including the state’s first electric buses. ( NJ.com )

Oakland County, a white-flight suburb of Detroit long ruled by pro-sprawl executive L. Brooks Patterson, has always spurned transit, but new CEO David Coulter has a different outlook, declaring himself a “champion” of regional transit. ( City Lab )

The D.C. Metro is set to start discussions soon on a complete overhaul of bus service. Look for announcements about new bus-only lanes in the coming months. ( WTOP )

Lyft wants to stop accepting cash for its Bay Wheels bike-share service, but critics say the move could cut off low-income and immigrant riders without bank accounts. ( San Francisco Examiner )

The Houston Chronicle interviews the president of the Uptown Houston District, one of the city’s most walkable neighborhoods.

It took four years, but one Kansas teenager has finally succeeded in getting a sidewalk in her Shawnee neighborhood so kids can play safely next to a busy road. ( KMBC )

London is banning gas-powered vehicles from Beech Street, making it the UK capital’s first zero-emissions mile ( Forbes ). Meanwhile, a Spanish minister wants all cities of over 50,000 people to create low emissions zones similar to those in Barcelona and Madrid. ( Eltis