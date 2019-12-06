Friday’s Headlines

- London recently pulled Uber’s license to operate over safety concerns, and Mayor Sadiq Khan isn’t backing down (Bloomberg). In related news, 20 more people have accused Lyft drivers of sexual assault or misconduct in a new lawsuit filed in San Francisco (CNN).
- Also, Uber admits that its drivers are causing way too many sexual assaults (reminder: one is too many). (NY Times)
- Urban planners have made many mistakes, from displacing African-Americans to enriching developers to enabling gentrification. Stripped of their power, they have few means to remedy inequality, but now is the time for large-scale planning to do just that. (New Yorker)
- In the past decade, Los Angeles has built a new light rail line and extended another rail line, along with two bus rapid transit lines. But that hasn’t translated into ridership — Metro has lost 300,000 daily riders since 2009 (Curbed). Also, PSA: The speed limit in downtown L.A. is 25 miles per hour (LA Mag). Maybe the city should consider posting some signs — and lowering it.
- Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is back with a new plan to fund Memphis transit: A $20-per-car fee, rather than $145 for households with three or more cars. The proposal would raise $10 million to fund eight new routes. (WREG)
- The Pennsylvania DOT has rejected road diet plans for Harrisburg’s State Street, where drivers killed five people in a 17-month span. (Penn Live)
- A pilot program requiring Washington, D.C. delivery drivers to reserve curb space reduced double parking by 64 percent. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Atlanta is now making scooter companies pay to get back e-scooters the city impounded because they were parked illegally. (AJC)
- Seattle’s bike-share program is going great — except that half of Lime’s bikes are in such bad shape that they’re “unrentable,” according to the city DOT. (The Stranger)
- A new book, “Back on Track: Sound Transit’s Fight to Save Light Rail,” chronicles Seattle transit advocates’ 18-year struggle with powerful opponents to create the Link. (Seattle Times)
- Connect Savannah reminds everyone that free parking is a myth.
- Don’t bother clicking unless you know Dutch, but FD reports that cycling in Holland is exploding for just the right reasons: induced demand. Dutch cities build lots of bike infrastructure — and more cyclists are created!