Friday’s Headlines

London recently pulled Uber’s license to operate over safety concerns, and Mayor Sadiq Khan isn’t backing down ( Bloomberg ). In related news, 20 more people have accused Lyft drivers of sexual assault or misconduct in a new lawsuit filed in San Francisco ( CNN ).

Also, Uber admits that its drivers are causing way too many sexual assaults (reminder: one is too many). (NY Times)

Urban planners have made many mistakes, from displacing African-Americans to enriching developers to enabling gentrification. Stripped of their power, they have few means to remedy inequality, but now is the time for large-scale planning to do just that. ( New Yorker )

In the past decade, Los Angeles has built a new light rail line and extended another rail line, along with two bus rapid transit lines. But that hasn’t translated into ridership — Metro has lost 300,000 daily riders since 2009 ( Curbed ). Also, PSA: The speed limit in downtown L.A. is 25 miles per hour ( LA Mag ). Maybe the city should consider posting some signs — and lowering it.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is back with a new plan to fund Memphis transit: A $20-per-car fee, rather than $145 for households with three or more cars. The proposal would raise $10 million to fund eight new routes. ( WREG )

The Pennsylvania DOT has rejected road diet plans for Harrisburg’s State Street, where drivers killed five people in a 17-month span. ( Penn Live )

A pilot program requiring Washington, D.C. delivery drivers to reserve curb space reduced double parking by 64 percent. ( Smart Cities Dive )

Atlanta is now making scooter companies pay to get back e-scooters the city impounded because they were parked illegally. ( AJC )

Seattle’s bike-share program is going great — except that half of Lime’s bikes are in such bad shape that they’re “unrentable,” according to the city DOT. ( The Stranger )

A new book, “Back on Track: Sound Transit’s Fight to Save Light Rail,” chronicles Seattle transit advocates’ 18-year struggle with powerful opponents to create the Link. ( Seattle Times )

Connect Savannah reminds everyone that free parking is a myth.

Don’t bother clicking unless you know Dutch, but FD reports that cycling in Holland is exploding for just the right reasons: induced demand. Dutch cities build lots of bike infrastructure — and more cyclists are created!