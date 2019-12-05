Thursday’s Headlines

Developers in cities across the country are scooping up surface parking lots. But that means the land is getting more valuable, not that driving is dead — many of the ensuing developments include structured parking. ( New York Times )

Congressional hearings last week revealed that neither the federal government nor most states are regulating the hundreds of self-driving cars companies are already testing on U.S. roads. ( Wired, Streetsblog )

The best way for Uber to become profitable while also serving a public good is to focus on carpooling, thereby reducing congestion and carbon emissions. ( Venture Beat )

High-speed rail connecting Vancouver, Seattle and Portland received an enthusiastic reception at a recent summit to discuss the idea. ( City Lab )

Washington State’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to let a car-tab tax cut approved by voters last month take effect, after a King County judge temporarily blocked Initiative 976. ( Seattle Times )

The Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County is eying next November for another transit referendum after one last March was defeated. (AJC)

Cincinnati is considering making the Bell Connector streetcar free to ride. And why not? Only 10% of its budget comes from fares. ( WCPO )

WDET interviews a top Wayne County official about the renewed push for regional transit in metro Detroit.

The San Francisco Chronicle profiles a 16-year-old docent at the San Francisco Railway Museum who has an encyclopedic knowledge of not just Bay Area transit, but transit systems around the world.

New South Wales, Australia now has cameras that can catch drivers who are on their phones. ( The Guardian )