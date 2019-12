Talking Headways Podcast: The Zero Emission Delivery

This week we’re joined by Giacomo Lozzi of Polis to talk about a report he co-wrote about zero emissions sustainable government procurement. Lozzi talks about how cities such as Rotterdam, Oslo, and Copenhagen are trying to measure and manage the emissions they create through the procurement of goods and services.

It’s an especially timely chat, given New York City’s dive this week into cargo bike deliveries.