Wednesday’s Headlines

Despite the mobility revolution that gives people more options than ever for getting around, Americans still prefer to sit in traffic by themselves, fund roads with ever-shrinking gas taxes and are willing to accept 40,000 deaths a year. ( The Hill )

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was just the latest tech/transportation executive to bend over backwards for Saudi Arabia when he called the state-sanctioned murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “mistake.” The Saudis’ massive sovereign wealth fund apparently trumps human rights. ( The Verge )

Almost half of metro Atlanta residents believe expanding transit is the best solution to the region’s traffic problems, compared to less than a third who want to widen roads. But outside of DeKalb County, less than half support raising taxes to pay for it — not good news for upcoming transit referendums in suburban Cobb and Gwinnett counties. ( AJC )

Houston Metro board members will decide how to spend $7.5 billion on transit over the next 20 years. But three of them rarely use transit themselves. ( Chronicle )

Pittsburgh is working on a plan to connect its piecemeal and dangerous bike network by adding 120 miles of bike lanes. ( Tribune-Review )

Albuquerque’s star-crossed bus rapid transit line will finally start service on Nov. 30. ( Journal )

Boston edge cities are building walkable downtowns near transit, but they feel nothing like the historic parts of Boston and aren’t well connected to the rest of the region. ( Commonwealth )

Ohio is the latest state that’s considering regulating e-scooters. ( Toledo Blade )

Madison, Wisc., is asking for public input on its first parking-protected bike lane. ( Channel 3000 )

Tampa is hosting the 2019 Safe Routes to School National Conference today through Friday. ( WFTS )