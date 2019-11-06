Wednesday’s Headlines

- The National Transportation Safety Board voted against staff to recommend mandatory helmet laws in all 50 states. (Streetsblog NYC)
- And in other NTSB news, the panel revealed that the software inside the self-driving Uber that killed an Arizona woman last year was not designed to detect pedestrians outside of a crosswalk. (Wired)
- A new Uber feature, now available in 200 cities, lets passengers know when they’re about to open their door into a bike lane (Santa Cruz Sentinel). Lyft already had the feature (Streetsblog).
- Los Angeles has given Uber until Friday to hand over data from its JUMP scooters or lose its permit (Forbes). Meanwhile, light rail between downtown L.A. and Long Beach has reopened after an eight-month repair project — but don’t call it the Blue Line anymore. It’s the A Line now (My News LA).
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is not going to raise taxes to pay for transit (WTOP). In other news, water is wet.
- WABE wrapped up a series on Atlanta gridlock with a look at the potential for increased capacity on MARTA’s existing heavy rail and the likelihood that, by the time the transit agency gets around to building light rail on the Beltline, funding will be gone.
- Baton Rouge completed a new bridge that’s a key milestone in its “health loop,” a 13-mile walking and biking path connecting major shopping centers and medical facilities. (Advocate)
- Boston has 68 miles of bike lanes and is adding more, even as nearby Providence threatens to take them away. (Herald)
- Washington state lawmakers sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao backing federal funding for the Federal Way light rail extension. (Kent Reporter)
- Provo unveiled a new protected bike lane near BYU this week. (Fox 13)
- Pittsburgh-area drivers can’t seem to figure out reverse-angle parking. (WTAE)
- Someone has vandalized more than 50 parking meters in St. Petersburg (Bay News 9). No word on whether the suspect can also eat 50 eggs.
- And check out last night’s election results on Streetsblog here.