Tuesday’s Headlines

It’s election day! Yes, it sounds strange, but in this case, a vote to cut transit funding will actually mean more money for buses. Cincinnati voters will decide today on Issue 22, which would roll back an income tax for transit. But it will only take effect if voters approve an even larger sales tax hike for transit next year (

WCPO

). In Seattle, voters go to the polls today to vote on Initiative 976, which would drastically reduce car-tab fees and gut funding for Sound Transit. The

Seattle Times

has a primer. In addition, a $3.5-billion bond issue for transit is on the ballot in Houston, and a

Houston Chronicle

column argues that it will help improve air quality in a city that’s still smog-ridden 29 days a year.