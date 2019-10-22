Tuesday’s Headlines

- Bike advocates need to think big, like automakers did when they laid the groundwork for the interstate highway system, instead of begging cities to lay down some paint for a bike lane. Protected bike lanes should be just a starting point. (City Lab)
- New York City’s 14th Street bus-only pilot project is — justifiably — getting lots of hype, but cities like Denver, Seattle, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., are doing the same thing. What if every city did something similar? (Curbed)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit is replacing acres of parking with housing, which will make it easier for more people in the town of Milbrae to live without cars, but of course it’s getting pushback from drivers who might have to change their habits. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- The Herald in Everett, Washington comes out against a voter initiative to charge owners of Beemers and beaters alike a flat $30 car tab fee, rather than charge the fee on a sliding scale, which would blow a huge hole in Sound Transit’s funding.
- Just days after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new fees on Uber and Lyft rides, she’s spending $20 million to speed up city buses. (Tribune)
- The Charleston Post and Courier looks to bike-friendly Copenhagen for inspiration. The South Carolina city has a long way to go.
- Activists found more than 300 instances of vehicles blocking bike lanes in Washington, D.C.’s Virginia suburbs during a data collection project. (ARLnow)
- Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Erin Mendenhall says she’ll improve infrastructure for bikes and scooters, fast-track transit projects and make every ticket to a sporting event a free transit pass. (Deseret News)
- St. Louis’s financially endangered Loop trolley appears to be little more than a tourist attraction. (Fox 2)
- Yes, Minneapolis Star Tribune, roundabouts really are safer than traditional intersections.
- Seattle is providing overnight parking spaces for homeless folks who sleep in their cars, which sounds nice — but the spots cost over $1,000 per month each. Why not just buy the lot and build them apartments? (Seattle Times)