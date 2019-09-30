- Uber CEO Dana Khosrowshahi tells The Verge about his plans to become the “Amazon of transportation” and control the way people move around cities, from adding transit stops and subway tickets to the app to bikes and scooters to delivery service.
- John Forester, who helped pioneer the biking-as-transportation movement in the 1970s, talks about his life, activism and the history of cycling in a Q&A. (Medium)
- Architect contributing editor Kerrie Jacobs thought the High Line — New York City’s repurposed elevated freight railway — was a tourist trap when it opened 10 years ago. Now she’s changed her mind.
- Minneapolis is piloting mobility hubs — bus stop, a bench, parking for bikes and scooters — at four intersections to help people get to transit or finish their trips home. Only 13 percent of Minnesotans take public transportation to work, while 7 percent walk and 3 percent ride a bike. (Star Tribune)
- Charlotte could build a new light rail line to the fast-growing suburb of Rock Hill, S.C., where the Carolina Panthers are building a new practice facility. (Observer)
- Atlantans are ditching bike shares for e-scooters (AJC). In Memphis, the city-run bike share is adding more docks to try to stay relevant (Flyer).
- An Arizona lawmaker is seeking to double the state gas tax, but with Gov. Doug Ducey opposed, he has an uphill fight (Daily Star). Just ask folks in Michigan, where the government is headed for a shutdown over road funding (The Hill).
- Another Boston parking lot bites the dust. (Curbed)
- Phoenix cyclists are protesting after city officials scuttled a proposed bike lane. (New Times)
- Providence spent a total of $127,000 to install and then remove a protected bike lane. (GoLocalProv)
- A New York entrepreneur is building a sustainable, car-free town outside of Amsterdam. (NY Times)
- Quartz tells you how to find the perfect parking spot. How about, you know, not driving?
1 thought on Monday’s Headlines
Re the Quartz article, the closest space is not always the best. Sometimes you want to find a spot where you’re least likely to get door dinged by the idiot who can’t color inside the lines, and that space is likely to be far from your destination.