Taxi Spending Surges While Transit Stays Flat
Thanks to ride share companies, household spending on taxis quadrupled in the past five years according to federal stats.
The transit crisis continues: Uber and Lyft have become so popular that Americans spent four times as much money on taxi trips last year as they did in 2013 and almost as much as they budget for public buses and trains, federal labor statistics show.
American households splurged $71.71 on taxis in 2018, up from $18.39 in 2013, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey released this month.
That’s only $11 less than what Americans paid for using transit last year. Spending on subway, rail and bus fares rose only slightly over the same period, up 10 percent from $75.66 in 2013 to $83.25 in 2018.
The rapid spread of ride share services across the country has given Americans more choices to move around town — and they’re increasingly setting aside more money to take private cars and taxis.
Americans took 3.9 billion taxi trips in 2018 — 50 percent more than the 2.6 billion trips people made just two years ago. The number is poised to grow as Uber and Lyft expand into new markets.
Meanwhile transit systems are in crisis. Americans made 4.2 billion rail trips and 4.7 billion local bus trips last year, but 31 of 35 metropolitan areas lost passengers in 2017. Services like Uber and Lyft are most popular in places that have strong transit systems, consultant Bruce Schaller has shown because fewer people in such cities own their own cars and a therefore more likely to use a cab. Another study found that rail ridership dips 1.3 percent, and bus ridership falls by 1.7 percent for every year ride share companies enter a market.
Transportation habits vary based on where people live, but Americans everywhere are hailing cabs and private cares more often. Here’s how it breaks down by region:
- In the Northeast, transit is still king, with the average person spending $270.08 in 2018 on transit compared to $61.74 on taxis and ride share. That’s almost four-and-a-half times as much. But that gap is narrowing. Five years ago, northeastern households spent seven times as much ($228.79) on subways and buses as they did hailing taxis and ride shares ($32.35), federal stats show.
- Ride share and taxi spending was highest in the Midwest at $98.45 per year and nearly double the amount people spent swiping bus and rail passes ($50.98) in 2018. Five years ago, the gap was the same — but people were spending twice as much on transit ($43.38) as they did on taxis ($16.67).
- In the West, households spent $76.72 per year on ride share and taxis last year, nearly four times as much as they did five years ago ($20.17). Meanwhile, transit expenditures dropped slightly over the same time frame, from $61.14 in 2013 to $59.84 in 2018, federal stats show.
- Southern households spent less money on transportation than in any other region, but quickly embraced Lyft and Uber. In 2013, passengers spent only $11.90 on taxis — but five years later, were splurging $58.71 on them, a five-fold increase. Like the West, consumer spending on transit also dipped over the same period, from $29.24 in 2013 to $28.55 last year.
Transportation costs accounted for 16 percent of American household spending last year, up 1.9 percent from the previous year, for an average of $9,761.18. The cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle ($3,974.73) ate up 40 percent of that budget compared with public transportation and airfare costs which only amounted to $818.47, federal stats showed.
4 thoughts on Taxi Spending Surges While Transit Stays Flat
I congratulate you on using the data to follow trends.
It is worth noting that transit ridership had surged when the millennials were in young adulthood, but service was slashed to pay debts and pensions and other costs for seniors. So the transit experience became very lousy. This could be considered a victory for older generations who ran up debts and the transit unions.
And that in transit-served markets if the taxi doesn’t work you can always take transit. Transit thus serves as the back-up plan.
But Uber and Lyft have also allowed time effective non-personal-car trips where not existed before, and might be expanding the market for non-auto trips as a whole.
The American Community Survey for 2018 is out today, though I wouldn’t try to access it until later.
“The cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle ($3,974.73) ate up 40 percent of that budget”
I looked a the data tables and want to note that that’s just what’s spent on vehicle purchase (I was wondering, what could be the other 60% if public transportation and airfare is less than 10%?). There are other operating costs besides vehicle purchase, of course:
* Gas/fuel: $2109
* Finance charges: $222
* Maintenance and repairs: $890
* Insurance: $976
* Rental, leases, licenses, and other: $772
Ride-sharing services aren’t taxi services. Why are they being conflated? Uber and Lyft have had major impacts on taxi services as well and they distinctly different along many facets. Just because Quartz was stupid enough to conflate them, SB should know better.
Former, I disagree. To many of us the choice of whether to use Uber or a regular cab isn’t material. I will use either depending on where I am and when it is.