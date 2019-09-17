Tuesday’s Headlines

- City dwellers love to hate e-scooters, but they’re a lot better than cars. (City Lab)
- Uber-owned JUMP recently pulled rental bikes from San Diego, Providence, Atlanta, Dallas, San Antonio and Staten Island, sometimes in response to regulations or vandalism but often with no reason given at all. (Tech Crunch, StreetsblogUSA)
- The front page of the Los Angeles Times says a pedestrian dies on U.S. roads every 90 minutes. We’re happy to see the mainstream media catch on to what Streetsblog has been covering for years. Indeed, Streetsblog USA legend Angie Schmitt is even stepping away from the daily grind to concentrate on her forthcoming Island Press book on the epidemic of pedestrian deaths. We wish her the best and can’t wait to preorder 20 copies!
- Texas is kicking California’s ass when it comes to high speed rail — Texas Central signed a $14-billion deal with an Italian construction company to build the bullet train line between Dallas and Houston. (Biz Journal)
- Seattle’s transit system is looking at building a light rail under a ship canal to Ballard, although it’s $450 million more than their original project (KOMO). It’s among four route options (West Seattle Blog).
- Cobb County, one of Atlanta’s most populous suburbs, could put transit on the ballot in 2022. (Marietta Daily Journal)
- A new railroad track will pave the way for Amtrak to add more trains between Washington, D.C. and Richmond. (WAMU)
- The New Orleans City Council is mandating that all new surface parking lots have permeable pavement to prevent flooding. (Advocate)
- A labor shortage means Denver is handing out fewer parking tickets than any time since 2005. (Denver Post, Streetsblog Denver)
- One San Francisco supervisor is calling for a car-free Tenderloin district. (SFist)
- The Paris transit strike meant it was time to shine for the city’s new network of express cycleways. (Forbes)
- Milwaukee streetcar ridership was down in August after a record-breaking July, so The Record snarkily suggests just scrapping the whole thing.