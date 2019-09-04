Wednesday’s Headlines

- Other cities are considering following New York’s lead in regulating Uber and Lyft by limiting the number of drivers and the amount of time they can spend cruising without a passenger. (NY Daily News)
- A lawsuit headed to the Washington state Supreme Court next week over car-tab fees could save drivers a few bucks, but cost Sound Transit billions. (Seattle Times)
- Charlotte is rezoning 2,000 acres along light-rail lines to encourage walkable transit-oriented development (Observer). And a new light rail line into south Charlotte is moving forward (WSOC).
- As Milwaukee bus drivers continue contentious contract negotiations with the county, the county’s chief executive is asking them to set aside their differences so they can seek more funding from the state. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
- The Red Line is great, but Central Indiana needs a true regional transit system. (Indianapolis Star)
- Shelby County, Tennessee chief executive Lee Harris is expected to unveil a plan today to address a Memphis transit budget shortfall. (Commercial-Appeal)
- Cyclists and pedestrians are particularly at risk of being killed by drivers who run red lights in Portland. (Willamette Week)
- Fellow Democrats have declared Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s gas-tax proposal dead (Fox 47). Meanwhile, Alabama’s gas-tax hike took effect Sunday (WKRG).
- Philadelphia’s transit agency is considering keeping train doors locked one year after a 7-year-old fell to his death while crossing between two cars. (Plan Philly)
- There’s nothing new under the sun, including cars that parallel park themselves. (Gizmodo)