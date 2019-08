Talking Headways Podcast: Access as a Metric

This week, we are joined by Andrew Owen, director of the Accessibility Observatory at the University of Minnesota. Access is a way to measure how easy it is to get places — often jobs — in how much time. Taking into account both transportation and land use, access as a metric can be a powerful tool. On the podcast, Owen describes the evolution of the metric and how it has been applied to mapping transit and bike access in cities.