Wednesday’s Headlines

- Drivers who spend hours sitting in traffic should spend 17 seconds watching this video on the benefits of bus rapid transit. (Fast Company)
- Uber, which lost $1 billion in the first quarter, laid off a third of its marketing department to cut costs. But don’t worry, it still has 800 marketing people left (Tech Crunch). Meanwhile, Lyft’s stock dropped as investors learned that COO Jon McNeill is leaving (CNBC).
- An Oregon congressman is pushing a bill that would allow bike shares to receive federal grants. (Pamplin Media)
- A ballot initiative to cut a Washington car tax — unpopular with drivers, of course — would cost Sound Transit $328 million a year. (Seattle Times)
- The Spokane Transit Authority is pulling $20 million from reserves because a new bus rapid transit line is now expected to cost $92 million. (KREM)
- Transit-oriented development is revitalizing New Britain, Conn.’s downtown. (CT Mirror)
- New Orleans is unveiling a citywide plan for new bike infrastructure today. (Curbed)
- The Federal Highway Administration won’t let Cincinnati install a 3D crosswalk near a school. (WCPO)
- With Uber and Lyft drivers contending that they’re severely underpaid, three Twin Cities entrepreneurs want to start a new ride-hailing app that lets drivers set their own rates. But they’re chafing at city requirements for insurance and background checks, just like their predecessors. (Pioneer Press)
- A transgender woman who spent six months in jail after police stopped her for jaywalking is suing the City of Atlanta. (CBS 46)
- Vice wonders if maybe Tempe police weren’t really planning on pulling over law-abiding drivers before Twitter informed them what a terrible idea that is.