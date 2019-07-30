Tuesday’s Headlines

- The Federal Transit Administration has awarded a total of $85 million in grants for low- and no-emission buses to transit agencies in Atlanta, Denver, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Milwaukee and 33 other cities and states.
- Fewer kids are riding bikes, but self-driving cars might help reverse that trend by making them feel safer pedaling down the street. (Forbes)
- Anti-transit Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will focus on repairing infrastructure in his role as the new chairman of the National Governors Association. (State Scoop)
- The Arizona Republic urges readers to vote to keep funding light rail in an upcoming referendum.
- The FTA nixed a proposed tunnel for a Tacoma light rail line, citing soil problems and possible Native American remains. (My Northwest)
- King County Metro in the Seattle area has finally realized that there are better ways to spend scarce transit dollars than subsidizing drivers, and will start charging at 10 of its busiest park-and-ride lots. (Sightline)
- A Washington, D.C. pilot program allows delivery drivers to reserve curb space. If successful, it could make streets safer and improve traffic flow (Greater Greater Washington). New York City is trying the same thing (Streetsblog)
- Atlanta residents created a human bike lane on car-choked West Peachtree Street after a driver killed an e-scooter rider there. Peachtree was supposed to get a Complete Streets revamp, but the city cut the budget. (Atlanta Magazine)
- Pittsburgh transit riders can expect delays and detours for the next month as the Port Authority replaces tracks and concrete. (WPXI)
- After reporting that Tempe police would be “ticketing” good drivers with coupons for free beverages, 12 News clarified that the rewards are real, but the cops won’t be pulling anyone over for following the law.
- This Vancouver driver definitely wouldn’t be getting a free slushie. (Daily Hive)