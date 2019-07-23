Tuesday’s Headlines

- Will human cyclists accept this new type of autonomous delivery vehicle that’s designed to use bike lanes? (Wired)
- In a few years, cities could be using AI and virtual replicas of road networks called “digital twins” to streamline traffic in real time, raising concerns about data privacy. (City Lab)
- San Francisco has formally issued permits for Lyft to put 1,900 new rental bikes on the street, even as the city’s lawsuit against the company continues. (Curbed)
- Uber and Lyft drivers also delivered a letter to Uber’s San Francisco headquarters on Friday demanding better working conditions. (NBC Bay Area)
- The Maryland Transit Administration is projecting a $2-billion budget shortfall over the next 10 years — and that just includes maintenance, not new projects to increase capacity or reduce travel times. (Baltimore Sun, Streetsblog)
- Collisions with serious injuries or deaths are up in Seattle, with 98 so far this year. More than half involved cyclists or pedestrians. (Seattle Times)
- The second phase of D.C. Metro’s Silver Line construction has been plagued with problems and is at least six months behind schedule. Trains won’t start running until mid-to-late 2020. (Washington Post)
- Two Atlanta city council members are calling for more investment in complete streets after a bus driver hit and killed a man on an e-scooter. (11 Alive)
- The Massachusetts DOT let tens of thousands of drivers’ violations in other states go unprocessed for more than a year. (Boston Herald)
- Philadelphia’s transit agency is doing a good job keeping trains and subway stations cool during an East Coast heat wave. (Billy Penn)
- The Toronto Sun doesn’t think drivers will actually slow down if the city lowers speed limits as part of its Vision Zero initiative.
- Supergirl was able to ride an e-scooter faster than a speeding bullet in San Diego, which finished three protected bike lanes last week just in time for Comic-Con. (KPBS)