Monday’s Headlines

- The National Complete Streets Coalition ranked the 100 most dangerous congressional districts for pedestrians in an addendum to its most recent Dangerous by Design report (Forbes). Topped by Arizona’s Seventh District, the vast majority are in the South and West.
- Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) says he wants a committee vote on a five-year transportation funding bill before Congress recesses in August. The sticking point remains, how to pay for it? (WSB)
- Ride-hailing apps could put customers’ data at risk by ncluding information about public transit. (Axios)
- Los Angeles needs bus-only lanes if it wants a transit system that works, writes the L.A. Times editorial board.
- The Columbus Dispatch ponders where to spend revenue from Ohio’s newly raised gas tax. Unfortunately, the priority seems to be freeways.
- The developers of two major Boston projects are contributing to transit improvements. The T needs a lot of help, but is it a slippery slope to privatizing public transit? (Curbed)
- Richmond, Va.’s bus ridership is up 17 percent since it introduced bus rapid transit. (WBUR)
- Three Raleigh, N.C. streets are getting bike lanes, but the News & Observer casts the story as losing car lanes.
- Bike Share Toronto is adding more than 1,200 bikes and 100 docking stations to its network. (Daily Hive)
- That’s one way to unclog traffic: New York City bike activists are using toilet plungers to create DIY protected bike lanes. (Vice, Streetsblog NYC)