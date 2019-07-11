Thursday’s Headlines

  • Can airline-style rewards bring riders back to public transit? Agencies from Portland to Philadelphia think they’ll help attract customers poached by ride-hailing services, but critics say such programs are distractions from real issues like frequency, speed and reliability. (Wired)
  • Since the 1950s, freeways have been shifting people and money from city centers to the suburbs, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia study. Burying or capping freeways could reduce those effects. (PlanPhilly)
  • Boomer NIMBYs are drowning out other voices and holding back progress on transportation and housing. (Mother Nature News)
  • Cities getting rid of parking spaces is generally a good thing, but one downside is that homeless people who live in their vehicles have fewer places to stay at night. (The Conversation)
  • The Federal Transit Administration has granted $100 million each to light rail projects in Seattle, Phoenix and Los Angeles. (Mass Transit)
  • A San Francisco judge has decided preliminarily that Lyft’s exclusive contract with San Francisco applies to dockless as well as docked bikes. Uber had tried to get in on the dockless game as the number of Lyft’s Bay Wheels bikes dwindled, but after the ruling, Lyft is putting more bikes back on the street. (Chronicle)
  • An Illinois economist says the state’s gas-tax hike will likely encourage people to drive less, and maybe even get rid of their second car (WGIT). President Obama’s former transportation secretary, Ray LaHood, says the federal government should follow suit (Peoria Public Radio).
  • Ridership on Denver transit is up since Uber added route information and a ticket-buying option to its app. (Denver Post, Streetsblog Denver)
  • As other cities reduce their freeway footprints, Louisville continues its aggressive roads and bridges construction. LEO Weekly explains why that’s a bad idea.
  • France is implementing an “eco-tax” on plane tickets that will help fund more environmentally friendly modes of transportation, such as rail. (USA Today)
  • Yas queen! RuPaul knows what’s up. (Twitter)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Back to the Grid: John Norquist on How to Fix National Transpo Policy

By Ben Fried |
How can federal policy encourage walkable street networks instead of highways and sprawl? Image: CNU The news coming out of Washington last week jacked up expectations for national transportation policy to new heights. Cabinet members Ray LaHood and Shaun Donovan announced a partnership to connect transportation and housing policy, branded as the "Sustainable Communities Initiative." […]

Advocates: Mobilizing Transit Riders a Challenge, Even in Transit-Rich Cities

By Ben Goldman |
With fewer Americans driving and transit ridership breaking records, you might think transit has plenty of muscle behind it. But while the numbers speak for themselves, the riders often don’t. That’s why local efforts to establish grassroots transit advocacy organizations are so important, said a panel of experts convened by the Center for Transportation Excellence this Wednesday. […]

Detroit Advocates Challenge Michigan DOT’s Highway Expansion Plans

By Angie Schmitt |
Perhaps you’ve read recently about the city of Detroit’s financial woes. The pensions of public employees are on the chopping block and Detroit may have to sell masterpieces from its art museum as it negotiates bankruptcy proceedings. But the transportation agencies that have saddled Detroit with a sprawling and expensive road system certainly aren’t scrimping. They […]

America’s Least Wanted Highways

By Ben Fried |
The Congress for New Urbanism released a highly entertaining top ten list today: the North American highways most in need of demolition. At the top is Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct, a structurally damaged elevated highway that, if removed, would free up 335 acres of public land by Elliott Bay. New York’s Sheridan Expressway, which traverses […]

UPDATED: Federal Judge Weighs Injunction Against $1.7B Wisconsin Highway Project

By Angie Schmitt |
Update: This article was amended at 5:25 p.m. to reflect corrections in the original article. Environmental attorneys in Wisconsin are doing tremendously important work. Groups representing people of color and poorer Wisconsinites recently won an injunction are advancing a lawsuit against a $1.7 billion interchange outside Milwaukee. They argued that such a costly highway project, […]