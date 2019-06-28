Friday’s Headlines

- Los Angeles is spearheading a coalition of cities using data to figure out how to regulate e-scooters. Other members include Austin, Chicago, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. (The Verge)
- To successfully switch to electric buses, transit agencies can’t just set up charging stations — they need to think about the power grid, too. Those upgrades can add to electric buses’ already higher up-front costs. (City Lab)
- Metro Detroit’s most vociferous transit opponent, longtime Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, won’t seek re-election, and Democrats think their support for regional transit will help them capture the suburban county’s top post. (Detroit News)
- Washington D.C. shows that a combination of government-overseen docked bike-sharing and holding private dockless bike accountable is a recipe for micromobility success. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Sprawling Richmond, Va., is using a combination of fixed-route bus rapid transit and on-demand service to get people out of single-occupant cars. (Mobility Lab)
- Ramsey County, Minn., will open its emergency winter shelter early to accommodate people who sleep on Twin Cities light rail. In August, the 24-hour Green Line will start shutting down for two hours every night. (Minnesota Public Radio)
- Dallas got just as little warning when Uber-owned JUMP pulled out of the city as when it dropped in 2,000 bikes in December. (Morning News)
- Seattle’s ginormous parking garages show that it’s is still a car-loving city at heart. (Seattle Times)
- Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed several traffic safety bills, including one requiring state and local transportation departments to establish Vision Zero policies. (Big Island Now)
- Omaha police are posting “no parking” signs along bike lanes after cyclists complained about drivers parking in them. (KETV)
- Uber drivers in Canada are unionizing, hoping to bring their pay and benefits up to par with their cab-driving competitors. (Gizmodo)