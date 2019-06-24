Monday’s Headlines

- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other Democrats are questioning Uber and Lyft about safety problems with drivers’ vehicles. (Roll Call)
- The Federal Transit Administration awarded Bay Area Rapid Transit the first portion of what will be a $1.35-billion grant, allowing the agency to expand capacity by buying 306 new rail cars, build five power stations and add train control technology. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Transit agency MARTA’s first trains starting rolling 40 years ago this month. For the next 20 years, the system expanded. Then suburban communities drew a line in the sand. Now, with new sales tax revenue rolling in, passenger rail in Atlanta is poised to start expanding again. (AJC)
- For more than 40 years, I-35 has divided Austin and frustrated commuters. With an $8-billion rebuild coming up, the Austin Chronicle contemplates how to make the “Main Street of Texas” suck less.
- Maryland has cut a bike path from a proposed new bridge over the Potomac River, potentially putting cyclists in shared lanes with fast-moving cars. A narrower path could be restored once bids come in. (WTOP)
- In South Carolina, at least, the Trump Administration has diverted transportation funds away from cities and to rural areas. (The State)
- D.C. Metro police have opened an investigation into a cop who allegedly Tasered a man. (NBC4)
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill reversing a state law that restricted e-scooters to sidewalks, meaning cities can now make their own rules about where they can ride. (Fox 13)
- Philadelphia will start a dockless bike-share pilot program this fall. (Tribune)
- Kansas City is planning bike lanes for the busy Meyer Corridor. (WDAF)
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is most expensive least efficient transit system in the country. (Mercury News)
- Washington, D.C’s “Sidewalk Vigilante” fights potholes outside the law. (WJLA)