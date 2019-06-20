Thursday’s Headlines

- Commuters in most cities are spending more time than ever stuck in traffic. The solution? Making it easier to walk, bike and take transit will benefit drivers, too. (Curbed)
- Oh, good — now delivery robots are about to start clogging up the sidewalks. (Tech Crunch)
- Transit riders, teachers and others are protesting Nashville Mayor David Briley’s proposed cuts to bus service. (Tennessean)
- A Portland city commissioner is about to propose repurposing miles of car lanes for bus-only lanes — and maybe starting a war with motorists (Willamette Week). Bring it on!
- The Los Angeles suburb of Orange County could’ve had 90 miles of light rail for just twice the cost of one four-mile streetcar line. (OC Weekly)
- Washington state is using its settlement from the Volkswagen gas mileage scandal to buy 50 electric buses. (Crosscut)
- Noted fracking fan John Hickenlooper is the only Democratic presidential candidate who isn’t down with the Green New Deal. (Grist) Meanwhile, the New York Times offers a video insight into all the candidates that you will not be able to stop watching.
- Two months after Charlotte revamped its zoning laws to encourage transit-oriented development, the city council has approved three major office, shopping and housing projects near light rail. (Observer)
- The Federal Highway Administration has approved a new bridge in North Dakota despite concerns about its impact on the scenic Badlands. (Bismarck Tribune)
- A San Francisco cyclist tried the ol’ pool noodle trick. It wasn’t a cure-all, but it worked pretty well. (SFGate)
- Startup GetCharged is looking to disrupt the dockless e-scooter industry with … docks. (Next City)