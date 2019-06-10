Monday’s Headlines

- We disagree with the notion that human-driven cars are “remarkably safe,” but this Vox article raises interesting questions about how safe autonomous vehicles will have to be to be accepted. According to Smart Cities Dive, an advocate for self-driving cars thinks they can alleviate the public health crisis of road deaths, but the industry has a lot of work to do convincing the public.
- Even automakers oppose the Trump Administration’s plan to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards. (The Hill)
- Take it with a grain of salt, because these people build roads for a living, but the American Society of Civil Engineers says failure to fix the nation’s infrastructure would cost the U.S. economy $4 trillion. (Fox Business)
- More than 60 percent of California residents — including a majority of homeowners — want denser development near transit, according to a new poll. (L.A. Times)
- If Atlanta is a world-class city, it shouldn’t wait decades to build a world-class rail system, argues the AJC.
- Chicago taxes Uber and Lyft rides to fund transit, but ride-hailing remains popular in affluent neighborhoods that are already transit-rich. (Tribune)
- Drivers have killed 25 pedestrians so far this year in San Antonio, outpacing the past three years. (KSAT)
- Two American Heart Association board members say a Complete Streets policy will make New Orleans a healthier city. (Times-Pic)
- Charleston, S.C. planners are evaluating routes for the city’s first bus rapid transit line. (Post and Courier)
- A Cincinnati official admits in an Enquirer podcast that the city’s embattled streetcar is really just a tourist attraction.
- Wisconsin Republicans want to raise fees rather than gas taxes to fix roads, which Democrats argue lets out-of-state drivers off the hook. (Cap Times)
- The North Carolina town of Rock Hill launches a free, all-electric bus system today. (WBTV)
- A writer who faced the wrath of Twitter and lost her book deal after calling out a D.C. Metro worker for eating on a train is suing her publisher. (WTOP)
- A glitch in some Bird scooters allows them to exceed the speed limit (Consumer Reports). Um, y’all know cars have that glitch, too, right?