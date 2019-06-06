Thursday’s Headlines

- Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, Las Vegas and North Carolina all rejected transit. Ridership dropped almost everywhere. Gas prices are down. Americans are buying more cars. Poorer people are being pushed out of city centers. Millennials are riding scooters or just walking. Overall, it’s been a bad year for transit. (Governing)
- The Stranger, Seattle’s alt-weekly, delves into the fight over whether Sound Transit should bury or elevate the Ballard-West Seattle light rail line.
- As traffic deaths soar, San Francisco is speeding up the approval process for new bike lanes and other road safety improvements. (Chronicle)
- Half of all Washington, D.C. traffic deaths this year have happened in a single ward, and Ward 8 residents are fed up. (DCist)
- Philadelphia police are cracking down on double-parkers and drivers in bus lanes in the the city center. (CBS 3)
- Charlotte’s Gold Line streetcar will be replaced by buses for the next year while an extension is built. (Spectrum News)
- Austin, Tex., is considering ticketing people who let their plants obstruct the sidewalk. (KXAN)
- The Charleston, S.C. city council allocated more than $20 million from a half-cent transportation sales tax to public transit. (WCBD)
- Amsterdam moped riders are mad that the city is forcing them out of bike lanes and into faster-moving traffic. (The Guardian)
- Spider-Man: threat or menace? (Narcity)