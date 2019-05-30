Thursday’s Headlines

- To avoid parking fees and wasting gas by circling around, autonomous cars could create their own traffic jams. (NPR) Robot taxis would also be a threat to public transit if they ever hit the streets. (Business Insider)
- Could cargo bikes with pedal assist (Outside) and/or Dutch-style Gazelle e-bikes (Treehugger) one day replace cars?
- The densely populated parts of Philadelphia have lower crash rates, probably because speeds are lower, according to a Pennsylvania DOT study. But even in densely populated suburbs, with their wide arterial roads, pedestrians are at higher risk than drivers. (Plan Philly)
- A bill that would transition Oregon to 99 percent electric vehicles by 2050 would have the side effect of gutting the state’s transportation fund. (Willamette Week)
- With its Complete Streets policy, Neptune Beach, Fla. is leading the way in a region notorious for being deadly for cyclists and pedestrians. (Times-Union)
- Washington, D.C. is repainting crosswalks to make them more visible, but it probably won’t do much good. (WAMU)
- The public strongly favors light rail over the bus rapid transit Las Vegas commissioners approved last month. (Sun)
- North Carolina taxpayers will pay $159 million for a light rail line that will never be built. (WRAL)
- Louisiana lawmakers all agree that Uber and Lyft should be regulated — but they can’t agree on which agency should do the regulating. (The Advocate)
- After a driver hit a Philadelphia woman and put her in a coma, her brother and a classmate invented a portable helmet that folds up to the size of a water bottle. (WHYY)
- Uber and Lyft riders have had it with air fresheners. (The Atlantic)