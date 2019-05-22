Wednesday’s Headlines

- When it comes to self-driving cars, how safe is safe enough? (Vox)
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill creating a massive new toll road and extending two other highways, despite questions like how much they’ll cost and concerns that they’ll cut through environmentally sensitive areas. (Tampa Bay times)
- Starting in August, Metro Transit’s Green Line connecting Minneapolis and St. Paul will no longer run 24 hours a day — closing from 2 to 4 a.m. — because of what officials describe as a “party train” atmosphere and possibly because homeless people sleep on the train. (Pioneer Press)
- Valley Metro celebrated the opening of a two-mile light-rail extension in Mesa, Ariz. (KTAR)
- A California court has ordered Uber to turn over data to San Francisco after a police study found ride-hailing is responsible for 65 percent of congestion and traffic violations in the city. (Bloomberg)
- A California bill would prohibit cities from limiting the number of e-scooters on their streets or requiring companies to share data and meet equity goals. (City Lab)
- An e-scooter rider’s death is sparking talk of the need for more bike lanes and traffic enforcement in Atlanta. (Curbed)
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders reached a budget deal that doesn’t include a gas-tax hike. (Duluth News Tribune)
- Tuk tuks — sort of an electric rickshaw popular in South America, Africa and Asia — are Louisville’s newest transportation option. (Courier Journal)
- Portland has seen the future of transit, and it is a hydrogen-powered bus. Apparently, the technology has improved since the Hindenburg days. (KATU)
- If you’re in the mood for a good hate-read, Randal O’Toole continues his crusade against transit. (Cato)