Friday’s Headlines

- President Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, is skeptical his boss will reach a deal with Democrats on infrastructure, despite Trump agreeing with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to spend $2 trillion (Salon). In fact, as always, nobody really knows what Trump’s going to do (Roll Call). Reminder: “Infrastructure” is not just some magical great thing, you know (Streetsblog).
- Thinking of going carless? It can save you money and help save the environment, but it won’t be easy without good transit. (Washington Post)
- Notoriously auto-centric Houston has built over 50 miles of bike lanes in the past year under new Mayor Sylvester Turner, acting on a dare from BikeHouston. (Next City)
- A new law in Seattle requires multifamily and commercial developments to have chargers for electric cars, but Mayor Jenny Durkin is still facing pushback from bike and transit advocates who call it a half-measure. (My Northwest)
- A bill in the Pennsylvania legislature would allow parking-protected bike lanes on state roads, not just city streets (Philadelphia Inquirer). In Texas, the state Senate passed a bill banning riding e-scooters on sidewalks (Tribune).
- The Detroit Metro Times dubs the two-year-old QLine “a streetcar named disaster.” Milwaukee’s more successful streetcar, The Hop, will be extended in time for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. (Journal-Sentinel)
- Birds are back in San Francisco after the e-scooter company found a loophole in the city’s ban (Curbed). And Omaha, Neb., is finalizing deals with Lime and Spin, and e-scooters could hit streets within weeks (KETV).
- Although Las Vegas officials recently opted for bus rapid transit over light rail along Maryland Parkway, the door is still cracked for rail. (Review-Journal)
- A judge ruled against Lyft’s effort to overturn New York’s minimum wage for ride-hailing drivers. (The Verge)
- A Columbus, Ohio study identified five corridors to target for transit and denser development. (WOSU)
- On the fifth anniversary of SunRail, the Orlando Sentinel calls for upgrades.
- A truck driver hit a cyclist in Minneapolis last week, and as the weather warms up, police are urging drivers to share the road. (Star Tribune)
- A Portland driver used a bike lane to pass a stopped car and hit a 6-year-old in a crosswalk. (Willamette Week)