Amster-Damn! European City Leads on Banning Ban Gas-Powered Cars

Now here’s a city rising to the challenge of the impending crisis: Amsterdam is moving head on a plan to phase out all gas- or diesel-powered vehicles by 2030, according to the Dutch news site Het Parool.

The green changes are starting almost immediately: Beginning next year, the city will ban older diesel vehicles, those from 2005 are earlier, from an “environmental zone,” within in the city center.

By 2022 all buses entering the city will need to be electric. Then by 2025, all buses, taxis and delivery trucks that come within the city’s A10 ring road will need to be emissions free.

Finally by 2030, the plan is to make the entire city free of (on-site anyway) emissions-producing vehicles, Deputy Mayor Sharon Dijksma announced, adding that the moves will extend the life of the average city resident by three months.

Low-emissions zones are part of a trend picking up speed in Europe and even potentially North America. London last month launched an “Ultra Low Emissions Zone” in the central city. Those vehicles not meeting the city’s definition of “ultra low emissions” must pay a steep fine (£12.50 or about $16.30) to enter the area, which incorporates a large portion of central London. Vancouver, B.C., has also advanced a plan to add zero emissions zones in order to meet its climate goals.