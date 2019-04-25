Thursday’s Headlines

- With scooters surpassing docked bike-shares as the car alternative of choice, Curbed highlights five cities — Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Memphis and Ithaca, N.Y. — that are expanding bike-shares into underserved communities, for example by reaching out to seniors and Spanish speakers, investing public money and offering more types of bikes.
- In addition, Indianapolis’s Pacers Bikeshare is expanding outside of downtown (WTHR). And Minneapolis’s Nice Bikes is responding to the changing marketplace by adding an e-bike fleet (Minnesota Public Radio).
- A company called Spinlister is disrupting the already-disrupted mobility industry by providing bike shops with a way to rent out their fleets. (Outside)
- With Virgin Rail Group outperforming Amtrak in Florida, privately owned rail operators could be the next frontier for venture capital. (Mobility Lab)
- Streetsblog’s Angie Schmitt eviscerated the Phoenix City Council deadlocking on Vision Zero, essentially allowing pedestrian deaths to continue to skyrocket for drivers’ convenience.
- Nothing is a bigger waste of land than surface parking, and Cleveland recently sold an unused lot to a developer. (News 5)
- Houston Public Media talks to a city commissioner who earmarked $10 million to build 19 miles of bike lanes in his underserved precinct.
- Sound Transit is seeking public input on a light rail line connecting Seattle and Tacoma. (KIRO)
- Denver’s long-awaited G line opens on Friday. (CBS 4)
- Sony is launching a taxi-hailing app in Japan, where ride-hailing services like Uber are illegal. (CNet)