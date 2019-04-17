Wednesday’s Headlines

- Even in car-happy California, people looking for housing in Los Angeles increasingly want to live near transit — which is reflected in real estate listings that emphasize proximity to Metrolink rail and subway stops. (Housing Wire)
- Younger Republicans are breaking with President Trump over climate change. Most believe that the climate is already changing, and less than half agree with the GOP’s “drill, baby, drill” mantra. (The Guardian)
- Uber says it found and fixed a similar brake problem that caused Lyft to pull e-bikes from several cities earlier this week. Both companies’ bikes use brakes from the same Japanese company, Shimano. (Washington Post)
- President Trump and Democratic leaders are planning to sit down yet again to talk infrastructure. It remains doubtful that a gas-tax hike could pass, but some congressmen are pushing a vehicle-mile fee as an alternative. (The Hill, Politico)
- Greater Greater Washington has an easy way to keep bike tires from getting caught in streetcar tracks. It’s called a flange filler, and it’s malleable enough for streetcars to move along the track, but sturdy enough for bikes to go over it.
- Phoenix’s first light-rail stop designed specifically for disabled riders opens this week, and could be a model nationwide. (12 News)
- A major Minneapolis thoroughfare, Hennepin Avenue, is getting protected bike lanes and wider sidewalks. (Star Tribune)
- The Boston area’s ValleyBike Share no longer takes gift cards because they make it impossible to figure out who damaged a bike. (MassLive)
- Denver police say they’re re-emphasizing traffic enforcement as traffic deaths are on pace to exceed 2018. But their hands are somewhat tied, because enforcement cameras aren’t allowed on state highways. (Denverite)
- San Diego is rolling out parking spots for e-scooters, hoping they’ll reduce sidewalk clutter. (Fox 5)
- European researchers envision a system of electric autonomous vehicles that pick people up, link up into high-speed, train-like “platoons,” then pull off to drop off their passengers. (Architect’s Newspaper) Maybe they’ve seen “Minority Report” one too many times.