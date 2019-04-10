Wednesday’s Headlines

- A California law that would aim to fix the state’s housing crisis by banning single-family zoning near transit, job centers and schools is getting bashed by suburbanites and low-income city dwellers who fear displacement. But the bill still has stronger support than a previous effort to encourage high-density development around transit. (City Lab)
- Houston Metro should nix plans for one of two light-rail lines to the airport and focus on service in neighborhoods instead, opines the Chronicle.
- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants to restore local governments’ ability to use eminent domain for walking and biking trails, which Republicans prohibited in 2017. (CBS 58)
- The director of Walk Bike Nashville says the city needs a designated transportation department. (Tennessean)
- New Orleans has scheduled a series of seven meetings to discuss bike safety as the city prepares to embark on a $2-billion infrastructure improvement program. (The Advocate)
- Northern Virginia is asking for input on a menu of 32 bike and transit projects that could be funded with I-66 toll revenue. (Greater Greater Washington)
- With Seattle scaling back bike infrastructure construction, a KUOW podcast explores how to commute by bike in a town that’s light on lanes.
- A San Diego man who is in a wheelchair since he rode his bike into an open construction trench has won a $20 million settlement. The lawsuit alleged that the city, the construction company and the engineering firm were negligent. (NBC 7)
- A construction crew uncovered an old streetcar line beneath an Akron, Ohio, road. As in many cities, the streetcar system was built in the late 19th century, but replaced by buses in the mid-20th century during a “modernization” program. (Beacon)
- Sidewalk Labs is behind schedule on a “smart neighborhood” in Toronto as residents continue to raise concerns about the plan. (Engadget)
- It looked like President Trump was taking notes during a meeting on infrastructure last year, but instead he was jotting down new insults to hurl at “Sloppy” Steve Bannon. (Talking Points Memo)