Thursday’s Headlines

- Cities are looking to technology to help them manage increasingly in-demand curb space. (City Lab)
- A South Carolina woman was recently found murdered after getting into what she mistakenly thought was an Uber. USA Today has some safety tips for ride-hailing.
- The San Francisco Chronicle issues a call to action on bringing sanity back to the city’s traffic-clogged streets (Chronicle). It’s gotten so bad that a startup has developed an app allowing residents to rent out their driveways for parking (KPIX).
- Cyclists in Seattle are growing increasingly frustrated as the city considers scaling back already-slow progress on bike lanes. (Curbed, KOMO)
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is asking voters to approve a new city DOT that would hire 1,000 people to complete street-level projects faster and set up a new city-run transit agency. (Denverite)
- Cincinnati’s transit agency is proposing three potential schedule changes to boost flagging streetcar ridership. (WCPO)
- Cedar Rapids cyclists want drivers to stop parking in bike lanes. (KCRG)
- Macon, Ga., is further proof that transit agencies can’t cut their way into solvency. (WMAZ)
- Thanks to government incentives and driver perks, electric cars now outsell fossil-fuel-powered ones in Norway. (ABC News)
- Bogota bans motor vehicles every Sunday, bringing out 1.5 million people to ride, walk, eat and dance in the streets. (National Geographic)
- We knew most Republicans were anti-transit, but this is ridiculous: Security measures for next year’s GOP convention in Charlotte will push back a new streetcar line’s opening by six months. (WFAE)