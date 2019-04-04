Thursday’s Headlines

  • Cities are looking to technology to help them manage increasingly in-demand curb space. (City Lab)
  • A South Carolina woman was recently found murdered after getting into what she mistakenly thought was an Uber. USA Today has some safety tips for ride-hailing.
  • The San Francisco Chronicle issues a call to action on bringing sanity back to the city’s traffic-clogged streets (Chronicle). It’s gotten so bad that a startup has developed an app allowing residents to rent out their driveways for parking (KPIX).
  • Cyclists in Seattle are growing increasingly frustrated as the city considers scaling back already-slow progress on bike lanes. (Curbed, KOMO)
  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is asking voters to approve a new city DOT that would hire 1,000 people to complete street-level projects faster and set up a new city-run transit agency. (Denverite)
  • Cincinnati’s transit agency is proposing three potential schedule changes to boost flagging streetcar ridership. (WCPO)
  • Cedar Rapids cyclists want drivers to stop parking in bike lanes. (KCRG)
  • Macon, Ga., is further proof that transit agencies can’t cut their way into solvency. (WMAZ)
  • Thanks to government incentives and driver perks, electric cars now outsell fossil-fuel-powered ones in Norway. (ABC News)
  • Bogota bans motor vehicles every Sunday, bringing out 1.5 million people to ride, walk, eat and dance in the streets. (National Geographic)
  • We knew most Republicans were anti-transit, but this is ridiculous: Security measures for next year’s GOP convention in Charlotte will push back a new streetcar line’s opening by six months. (WFAE)