Friday’s Headlines

- Instead of relying on the rush-hour level of service for cars when weighing transportation projects — which induces demand and creates sprawl — cities need a broader metric that takes safety, walkability and sustainability into account. (Brookings)
- Federal infrastructure funding isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and maybe it’s best off left to state and local governments. (Politico)
- Transit should be part of any Green New Deal to curb climate change, according to a Data for Progress article co-written by former StreetsblogNYC editor Ben Fried.
- GoTriangle officially pulled the plug on the Durham-Orange light rail line after spending $130 million on planning. Cause of death: Lackluster legislative support and private fundraising, cost overruns and Duke University’s decision to pull out of the partnership led to its demise. (WRAL)
- Greater Greater Washington lays out how the D.C. DOT can improve bus service and effectively manage curb space.
- A Texas bill would set a uniform speed limit of 25 mph on residential streets, but has gained no traction in the legislature, despite support from Fort Worth officials. (Star-Telegram)
- A Michigan think tank argues that the state and metro Detroit need to start thinking about transit as a public utility and economic development tool, rather than something for people who can’t afford cars. (Free Press)
- Milwaukee declares war on snow-covered sidewalks. (Next City)
- Should Chicago accept Lyft’s offer of a $50-million investment in bike-sharing in exchange for a monopoly, or would neighborhoods benefit more from competition? (Tribune)
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to take take over regional railways so he can boost the frequency of transit service. (The Guardian)