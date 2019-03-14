Talking Headways Podcast: It’s Lisa Bender Time!

Talking Headways small
Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender. Photo: Tom Webster/Flickr
Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender. Photo: Tom Webster/Flickr

This week, we chat with Minneapolis City Council President — and livable streets star — Lisa Bender.

Bender, a planner by profession and now a two-term city councilor, chats about public participation in the Minneapolis 2040 planning process locally and the discussions that led to the passing of the city’s comprehensive plan last December.

She also talks about streets as public spaces and how Minneapolis 2040 plays into the city’s vision for transportation. She also discussed how public discourse shapes public meetings and planning.

 

