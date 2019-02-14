Report: We Don’t Need More Infrastructure — We Need Congestion Pricing

Photo: Atwater Village Newbie via Flickr
Photo: Atwater Village Newbie via Flickr

The U.S. does not need to build more highways — it needs to spend more on aging urban rail systems and use congestion pricing to ease gridlock in urban areas, a new report shows.

In contrast to the “crumbling infrastructure” rhetoric, Matthew Turner at the Brookings Institution [PDF] argues that America’s highways are in better condition than they were decades ago — and  have plenty of excess capacity, albeit not at rush hour.

Graphs: Hamilton Institute/Brookings
Graphs: Hamilton Institute/Brookings

Urban highways are more congested than they were in the past, carrying about double the traffic of 1980 on average —. but widening them isn’t likely to solve it, because vast experience has shown that widening highways encourages more driving, as people shift where they live and work to account for the relative ease of driving. In other words, more roads fuel sprawl and make people more dependent on driving. This phenomenon is called induced demand. Studies have shown, for example, that for each radial highway from a city center decreases the center-city population 10 percent.

“Highways and other transportation infrastructure clearly have the ability to create economic activity in one place at the expense of some other place,” said Turner. “It is less clear that this infrastructure increases overall economic activity.”

So that’s where congestion pricing comes in.

On average U.S. highways carry just a fraction of the 37,000 vehicles per lane per day they could maximally accommodate, Turner says. Rural highways are particularly under-used, carrying about 20 percent of their total capacity, compared with 40 percent on urban highways.

So rather than spending billions to expand highways, Turner argues for policies to “spread travel out over the day.”

“Even slight” diversions of rush hour traffic to other times of day “can have large effects on congestion,” he writes. Congestion pricing on urban highways “should be a policy priority.” Tolls on travel into or through the central business district are currently being discussed in Portland. Virginia and Maryland already use congestion pricing — also known as variable tolling — on highways with great success. (New York City is seeking to use congestion pricing to fund transit improvements, but that system is not designed with highway congestion in mind.)

Real infrastructure improvements need to be made in urban rail, where the average car is 22 years old and has 50 percent more riders per year (about 300,000) than it did in 1992, Turner says

“Urban rail cars are old and heavily used, while the rural interstate is lightly used and is becoming progressively smoother over time,” he writes. “This suggests a decrease in spending on the rural interstate and an increase in spending on urban rail.”

The notion of America’s “crumbling infrastructure” is practically sacrosanct in political discussions. The idea has been advanced primarily by the American Society of Civil Engineers and its famous “report card” rating system. But many people in the civil engineering field are skeptical about claims made in the report. And ACSE has a clear self-interest in more spending on infrastructure.

“Claims about the dilapidation of U.S. transportation infrastructure should be regarded with a critical eye,” says Turner.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I pretty much made the same point in my overview of 40 years of state and local government infrastructure construction spending. Note the video from the 1970s.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2018/12/12/sold-out-futures-by-state-in-2016-debt-and-infrastructure/

    But if the American Society of Civil Engineers exaggerates, mixing “obsolete” issues with deterioration, so does this post. It is true that infrastructure investment has plunged not only compared with the excesses of the 1950s and 1960s but also compared with the more reasonable pace of 1977 to 1981. Private infrastructure (the power grid) is also aging and rotting.

    Rail is in worse shape, both transit and freight — the latter operating on the equivalent of pre-interstate highways.

    I put the total U.S. infrastructure spending shortage at $1.1 trillion. Add that to federal, state and local debts, pension underfunding, falling wages, broken families, global warming, etc. etc.

  • Kevin Withers

    Ah, the fairytale continues. Congestion pricing has never been implemented in this country. London, Stockholm – whatever. In this country, with this infrastructure, laws and demographics, congestion pricing remains vaporware.

    Any quoted “studies” can’t really study facts, just hypothetical.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Sober Non-Partisan Analysis: America Wastes a Ton of Money on Highways

By Angie Schmitt |
A good deal of the $46 billion the federal government pours into highway spending each year is going to waste, according to a new Congressional Budget Office report [PDF]. The conclusion won’t surprise regular Streetsblog readers, but it’s the source that’s interesting. The CBO is not an advocacy group or an ideologically-minded think tank. It’s a non-partisan budget watchdog charged […]

Fred Barnes: Americans Mainly Want to Stay in Their Cars

By Ben Fried |
After yesterday’s electoral drubbing, the Obama administration will have to deal with a starkly different Congress when they make their expected push for a multi-year transportation bill early next year. We know that some influential House Republicans, like John Mica, don’t necessarily believe that bigger highways will solve America’s transportation problems. And we know that […]

Actually, Highway Builders, Roads Don’t Pay For Themselves

By Tanya Snyder |
You’ve heard it a thousand times from the highway lobby: Roads pay for themselves through “user fees” — a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls — whereas transit is a drain on the taxpayer. They use this argument to push for new roads, instead of transit, as fiscally prudent investments. The myth of the self-financed road meets […]

Eno: Stop Obsessing Over the Gas Tax and Change How We Fund Transpo

By Tanya Snyder |
Twenty years ago, Japan’s electoral reform redistributed power, giving urban constituencies a greater voice. One result: Japan eliminated its version of the Highway Trust Fund, which urban voters saw as satisfying the interests of the construction lobby, not their own. If city-dwellers had a greater voice in the United States, would the same thing happen? […]