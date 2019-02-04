Monday’s Headlines

- Congestion pricing is sometimes considered regressive, but it can actually create equity in transportation by generating revenue for transit and allowing buses and carpoolers to move faster. (Curbed) Unfortunately, a rumor that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti would endorse the idea Sunday turned out to be false. (He still may, someday!)
- Uber is adding city buses to its app, starting in Denver. Although Streetsblog isn’t a big fan of ride-hailing, we have to give them credit — the app will show you the fastest, cheapest option, even if it’s not Uber. (Fortune)
- For the most part, MARTA trains kept the crowds moving during Sunday’s Super Bowl in Atlanta. But the transit agency had to shut down a streetcar because of heavy traffic — which kinda defeats the purpose of having a streetcar. (AJC)
- Philadelphia’s transit agency has long wanted to extend the Broad Street rail line to the Navy Yard, but it doesn’t qualify for federal funding, and it’s possible that better service could be provided more cheaply with buses. (Inquirer)
- The Tampa Bay Times sides with eliminating parking over a bike lane to make way for bus rapid transit in St. Petersburg, endorsing “fast, frequent bus service so people don’t have to drive or park.”
- The Florida DOT may add bike lanes to the most-dangerous road in one of the most-dangerous counties in the most-dangerous state in the nation. In fact, U.S. 19 through Pinellas County is so dangerous that some cyclists say they wouldn’t ride on it even with bike lanes. (WFTS)
- Seattle’s Sound Transit is fighting gentrification around light rail by devoting 80 percent of its surplus property to affordable housing. (City Lab)
- A bipartisan panel of former Michigan lawmakers is recommending a 47-cent gas tax hike to fix the state’s roads and bridges. (Detroit News)
- Anchorage cyclists are working with the Alaska city to adopt Vision Zero and a bike master plan. (KTVA)
- Texting while biking may not be as dangerous as texting while driving, but it’s dangerous enough that the Netherlands is banning cyclists from using cellphones. (Daily Trust)
- Parking garages are nightmarish places where you can be murdered (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) or your car can catch fire, as happened at the Newark airport (WPVI).