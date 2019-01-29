Tuesday’s Headlines

- City Lab has two recent stories about the drawbacks of ride-hailing: Another study — this one with newer data than previous studies — blames public transit’s declining ridership on Uber and Lyft. And Uber’s new rewards program gives users an incentive to ride solo, worsening congestion even further.
- Whether dockless e-scooters stick around or not, they’re already forcing cities to design better streets. (Mobility Lab)
- Charleston, S.C. is ripe for more and better transit: 90 percent of people get downtown by car, with most of them driving alone, but more than half said they’d be willing to use public transit, and they’d rather spend money on that than auto-centric infrastructure. (Post and Courier)
- Seattle’s Viadoom — which turned out to be not so bad — is in its final week. (KIRO)
- A D.C. city councilwoman has introduced a bill extending legal protections for pedestrians and cyclists to e-bike and e-scooter riders. (NBC Washington)
- Plans are taking shape to expand the Kansas City streetcar. (KCTV)
- Minneapolis is expanding its bus rapid transit fleet. (Star Tribune)
- Just how bad is Savannah for biking? The Morning News paints a green bike lane as the most significant improvement in years.
- Walking while black can be deadly. African-Americans are 72 percent more likely to be hit by a driver than white people on foot. (Florida Courier)
- Unless you’re Kanye West. Yeezus (jay)walked across a busy L.A. road and not only didn’t get hit, but as Ice Cube once said, he saw the police and they rolled right past him. It was a good day for ‘Ye, even if he’s known to love cars. Luckily, he wasn’t in Jacksonville at the time. (The Blast)