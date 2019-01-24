Seattle’s Viadoom: The ‘Carmageddon’ That Wasn’t

Photo: The Urbanist
Photo: The Urbanist

“Viadoom hasn’t been that doomy.”

Those were the words of Seattle Times writer David Gutman yesterday, midway through the closure of Highway 99 that many feared would paralyze the city in traffic gridlock. About 90,000 vehicles per day traveled the Alaskan Way Viaduct until it was closed on Jan. 11.

“The cars just disappeared,” he wrote. “Where did they all go?”

A spokesperson for the traffic data company Inrix told Gutman they “disappeared.”

Some people are walking and biking, preliminary city data shows. And some additional people took the bus and train. And a lot of people appear to be telecommuting.

As a result, traffic speeds haven’t been effected much by what everyone predicted would be gridlock.

Viadoom is looking more and more like another much-hyped “Carmageddon” that wasn’t. Time after time, cities anticipate crushing outcomes from the closures of key freeways — but the actual outcome is muted. We saw it with the closure of Los Angeles’s 405 freeway in 2011. And we saw it in more recently with the same highway in Seattle closed for two weeks of maintenance in 2016.

It doesn’t hurt that in this case and others, local leaders have gone to almost extreme lengths to warn people of a potential traffic problem. That surely helped encourage people to try greener alternatives, and/or adjust their schedules.

But in the case of Seattle though, this lesson is particularly ironic. Viadoom (Viadud?) happens in the context of the city preparing to open a $3-billion underground replacement for the viaduct, officially Highway 99.

Fifteen years ago, local activists led by Cary Moon championed a plan to just tear down the aging highway and convert it to a waterfront street with beefed-up transit alternatives. But they were dismissed by power brokers like former Mayor Greg Nickels, who insisted the city couldn’t live without this highway connection.

Now a real-time experiment confirms that the city can live without it once again.

  • Rod Adams

    Is it possible that people were able to make a temporary adjustment, knowing that a longer term alternative transportation route would be opening soon?

    How many of the “telecommuters” will need to return to some kind of physical presence once the tunnel is open?

  • TorontoisRoy

    This traffic disappearance is similar to San Francisco’s Embarcadero Freeway demolition in 1991, after being damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake it. Its traffic disappeared as well as people took alternative modes. The bonus is the much more pedestrian friendly cityscapge.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Seattle’s “Viadoom 2016” — Another Carmageddon That Wasn’t

By Angie Schmitt |
Heard this one before? The temporary closure of Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct to accommodate construction — code name: “Viadoom” — was going to paralyze the city. The elevated highway carries about 110,000 vehicles a day. Without it, travel times would soar 50 percent, predicted the traffic analytics firm Inrix. The highway was closed from April 29 to May […]
Photo: PeopleforBikes

Biking Way up in Seattle During Highway Closure

By Angie Schmitt |
Biking has almost doubled along major corridors in Seattle as the city enters the fourth day of “Viadoom” — the highly publicized closure of State Route 99. Viadoom — or the “period of maximum constraint,” as city officials have called it was billed as a potentially paralyzing traffic nightmare. Monday began the three week period when […]

Will Seattle’s “Carmageddon” Be as Anti-Climactic as LA’s?

By Angie Schmitt |
The Seattle news media is predicting that the sky will fall during the planned nine-day closure of the Alaskan Viaduct. According to area headlines, the region’s commuters will be “slammed” and “hurt” by the temporary closure of this one roadway. Prognosticators warn “everyone will be affected” … “even if you don’t use [the] Alaskan Way […]

St. Louis, 2008: Another “Carmageddon” That Wasn’t

By Angie Schmitt |
The highway closure heralded as doomsday ends up as an anti-climactic dud… where have we seen this one before? Oh, right — St. Louis circa 2008. Just three years ago in this Midwestern metropolis, officials warned that the construction-related closure of I-64 would sentence the community to interminable gridlock and economic implosion. Except, not unlike […]