Thursday’s Headlines

- Houston and Galveston have received almost 200 requests from communities for a share of $1 billion in state and federal transportation funding for projects ranging from road upgrades to bike and pedestrian infrastructure to better transit. (Houston Public Media)
- Over 80 percent of crashes involving drivers and bikes in Minneapolis happened on just 3 percent of streets. (Southwest Journal)
- The Denver Streets Partnership gives the city a gentleman’s C on Vision Zero implementation. (Denverite)
- City Beat has more detail on Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley’s plans to protect pedestrians.
- Uber’s lawyers are challenging Lyft’s bike-share monopoly in the Bay Area. (San Francisco Examiner)
- A new member of Washington State’s C-Tran transit agency board is pushing back against plans for light rail to Oregon. (The Reflector)
- The Verge and Gizmodo ask what you’ve probably been asking about Uber’s plans for self-driving bikes and scooters: Why?
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos broke her hip in what the New York Post describes, without details, as a cycling “accident.” We wish DeVos a speedy recovery.